Primary opponent Ives slams Rauner over Legionnaire’s crisis at vets’ home

Rep. Jeanne Ives, who is running against Gov. Bruce Rauner in the GOP gubernatorial primary, said Wednesday that he has mishandled the Legionnaire’s disease outbreak at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.

“What the hell is wrong with this governor?” Ives asked at a news conference in the Loop.

“Veterans and their families are getting sick and dying, governor. Get them out of there now.”

The home is the site where 13 residents have died from Legionnaires’ disease since July 2015. Dozens more have been sickened, and just last week, state officials said there are two more laboratory-confirmed cases.

Illinois Department of Public Health engineering staff removed faucets from those two residents’ rooms at the home and collected water samples. The department says the two residents with the respiratory illness are doing well. The disease is caused by bacteria in water vapor that’s inhaled.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration has faced scrutiny for its handling of a 2015 outbreak at Quincy of Legionnaires’ disease, which returned in 2016 and 2017. It’s contributed to the deaths of 13 residents — 12 in 2015 and one last fall — and sickened dozens more.

Rauner spent a week at the home in January, and in a news conference he held at the end of that week, he repeatedly said his administration has followed all of the recommended procedures in dealing with the issues at the home. He praised the staff, said he opposed closing the home but said the campus faces challenges and needs to be updated.

“We want to do everything possible to keep our veterans safe and protect their quality of life,” he said then. There were Rauner said there are immediate plans — within the coming weeks — to replace and upgrade the water systems in the building.

Asked what she would do if she were governor, Ives said Wednesday that, among other things, she’d seek emergency federal funds.

“This is a three-year crisis and nothing has been done,” she said at the Union League Club.

She said Rauner is “nervous,” which explains why he’s spent so much money in recent days on anti-Ives ads.

“Obviously they know that the grassroots are with me and that the people are working for me. So it makes them very nervous, which is why they’ve traded off the J.B. (Pritzker) commercials for attack ads on me,” Ives said.

Contributing: Associated Press