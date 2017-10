Prince Harry heading to Chicago for Obama Foundation Summit on Oct. 31

WASHINGTON – Prince Harry heads to Chicago later this month to speak at the inaugural Obama Foundation summit on Oct. 31, Kensington Palace and the Obama Foundation announced on Thursday.

The palace said in a post on Twitter, “HRH will highlight the success of The Royal Foundation’s Full Effect project, and will speak about the power of youth leadership.”

Former President Barack Obama was with Prince Harry on Sept. 29 at the Invictus games in Toronto and with him at Kensington Palace on May 27.