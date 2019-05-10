Printers Row salon robbed while stylist cut hair

Surveillance image of the person suspected of stealing cash from Bespoke Men's Grooming, 529 S. Dearborn St., on May 9. | Bespoke Men's Grooming

Someone stole cash from a hair salon in broad daylight Thursday in the South Loop.

A stylist was cutting a customer’s hair at 3:11 p.m. when the male suspect walked into Bespoke Men’s Grooming, 529 S. Dearborn St., and leaned over the counter to empty the register, according to Chicago police and a statement from the salon.

He also took some employees’ personal belongings before walking out to the salon, a spokeswoman said in a statement. The owners had noticed a suspicious person enter the salon the day before and look around for a few moments before leaving.

Bespoke released photos of the suspect captured by a surveillance video and is asking anyone with information to call police or email the salon at bespokechi@gmail.com.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.

