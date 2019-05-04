Pritzker, Dems introduce bill to legalize marijuana statewide

Flanked by other pro-pot Democrats, Gov. J.B. Pritzker released the full, much-anticipated bill to lift the statewide prohibition on marijuana. | Tom Schuba for the Sun-Times

Flanked by other pro-pot Democrats, Gov. J.B. Pritzker released the full, much-anticipated bill to lift the statewide prohibition on marijuana Saturday morning at the offices of the Black United Fund of Illinois in South Shore.

“We are taking a major step forward to legalize adult use cannabis,” said Pritzker, who claimed the bill could become “the most equity-centric law in the nation.”

With just four weeks left in the current legislative session, Pritzker is hoping to notch a major victory by making good on one of his more popular campaign promises. Nevertheless, he and his cohorts face stiff opposition from some fellow lawmakers and special interest groups who have highlighted the perceived dangers of a legal weed market and warned of a potential increase in marijuana-related traffic crashes and children having easier access to potent marijuana edibles.

The venue for Saturday’s news conference, the Black United Fund’s office at 1750 E. 71st St, was fitting — Pritzker and his fellow Democrats have claimed the legislation will address the effects of the drug war on minority communities and include black and brown folks in the burgeoning and lucrative legal pot industry.

“What we’re presenting here is nothing short of historic in what it will do for equity and justice in Illinois,” Pritzker said.