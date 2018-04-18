Pritzker, other Illinois Democrats in DC: Foxx Emily’s List ‘rising star’

WASHINGTON — Illinois Democratic governor nominee J.B. Pritzker and other Illinois Democrats hit town for a big building trades conference while Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx made a national political debut as a “rising star” at a major Emily’s List event on Wednesday.

Pritzker, state treasurer Mike Frerichs and comptroller Susana A. Mendoza — all on the November Illinois statewide ticket — came in for parts of the North America’s Building Trades Unions annual legislative conference, which included a delegation of Illinois labor leaders.

Pritzker, battling GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner, told the Chicago Sun-Times “I’ve spent lots of time over the past several days” huddling with the Illinois union leaders — even staying in the same hotel.

Earlier this week, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., delivered speeches to the NABTU.

Foxx was highlighted at Emily’s List national conference — given a speaking slot at the gala dinner — offering her exposure to the fundraising and political network of the group. Emily’s List is backing Democratic House hopeful Lauren Underwood, running against Rep. Randy Hultgren, R-Ill., and she was in to work the event.