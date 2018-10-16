J.B. Pritzker and Bruce Rauner still rich, tax returns show

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, right, and his Democratic challenger J.B. Pritzker in a debate Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Chicago. | Rich Hein Sun-Times

Gov. Bruce Rauner and his wife Diana Rauner made $40 million in joint taxable income in 2017 — about $33 million less than they made last year, while billionaire Democrat J.B. Pritzker reported $34.4 million in taxable income last year, according to federal tax returns released by both gubernatorial candidates on Tuesday.

The Rauners reported $40,872,748 in taxable income and paid $16.1 million in taxes last year — $13.9 million to the federal government, and $2.1 million to the state — at a rate of 26.5 percent, the documents show.

The Pritzkers reported $34,439,798 million in taxable income and paid $15.6 million in taxes last year — $14.8 million to the federal government and $811,816 to the state — at a rate of 36.2 percent, the documents show.

Pritzker’s campaign noted his state taxes were lower because “JB paid more in income taxes in other states.”

While both Rauner and Pritzker released some of their tax information, they both did not disclose their full returns, which would also include schedules filed to claim exemptions and donations other than those to their own charitable organizations. Releasing tax returns isn’t required for candidates or elected officials.

Pritzker’s campaign last November released a tax return which showed $14.95 million in adjusted gross income for 2016 — having paid a federal tax rate of 27.7 percent. He reported $9.9 million in income jointly in 2015 and $3.13 million jointly in 2014.

His campaign last year disclosed that Pritzker paid an additional $24.95 million in Illinois taxes and $128.97 million in federal taxes between 2014 and 2016; and made $15.3 million in personal charitable donations. His foundation, the campaign said, made donations of $53.8 million between 2014 and 2016.

Rauner made about $103 million less in 2016 than in 2015 — but still reported a joint taxable income of $73.3 million, according to returns the governor released in 2017. It was a sharp drop from the $176 million in taxable income they reported for 2015, when they paid about $50 million in taxes. But business largely has been booming for the couple this decade.

The couple reported $90,707,917 in adjusted gross income for 2016 — before deductions and other reductions.

Rauner hit windfalls as a private equity manager and venture capitalist before launching his political career. He reported a total income of about $27.1 million in 2010, $28.1 million in 2011, $53.4 million in 2012 and $60.8 million in 2013.

In 2014, when he made his successful run for governor, the Rauners made $58 million in total income.

Both Rauner and Pritzer have funneled huge chunks of their wealth into their political campaigns. Rauner has given $95.2 to his campaign since December 2016, while Pritzker has contributed $146.5 since March 2017.