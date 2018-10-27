Property reported stolen from inside 3 broken into vehicles in West Loop Gate

Property was reportedly stolen out of three vehicles that were broken into this month and last in the same block in the West Loop Gate neighborhood.

In each theft, the driver’s side door locks were punched or the driver’s side windows were broken to force entry into the vehicle, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The thief or thieves then took the property from within each vehicle.

The thefts happened:

• about 5 a.m. Sept. 26 in the 700 block of West Monroe Street;

• between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 700 block of West Monroe Street; and

• about 12:45 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 700 block of West Monroe Street.

No information was known on who may have committed the thefts, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.