Prosecutors: Calumet City man stole car, led Oak Brooks cops on chase

Bond was set at $250,000 Monday for a south suburban man charged with stealing a new car from a dealership, then leading police on a chase through Oak Brook.

Officers responded to a call Sunday of a new vehicle that was stolen from a car dealership outside of DuPage County, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney office.

At 12:45 a.m., Tywon Pinkney and an accomplice went to the car dealership, stole the vehicle and then went to the hotel in Oak Brook, prosecutors said. GPS technology was used to track the location of the vehicle to the hotel.

At 12:45 p.m., Pinkney left the hotel in the stolen vehicle, prosecutors said. Officers tried to stop him, and a high-speed chase ensued.

Pinkney crashed the vehicle in Broadview and attempted to run away, prosecutors said. After a short foot chase, he was taken into custody.

Pinkey, 25, of Calumet City, was charged with felony counts of possessing a stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding, prosecutors said. Judge Joseph Bugos ordered him held on a $250,000 bond.

He is next scheduled to appear in court Dec. 18.