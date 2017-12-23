Prosecutors: Former DuPage County dispatcher exposed himself at work

A former radio dispatcher with the DuPage County sheriff’s office was charged with exposing himself last month while working at a dispatch center.

Gregg Hanyzeski, 51, of Naperville, allegedly exposed himself Nov. 30 while working at a DuPage County dispatch center. DuPage County Sheriff John Zaruba fired him that same day, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

“I would like to commend Sheriff John Zaruba on his swift action in removing this individual upon learning about even the hint of this type of alleged impropriety,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said in a statement. “There is no room for the type of behavior alleged in this case at any work place.”

A warrant was issued Tuesday for Hanyzeski’s arrest, prosecutors said. He turned himself over to authorities Saturday afternoon at the Warrensville Police Department, 4301 Warrensville Center Road, and was charged with official misconduct and public indecency.

Hanyzeski then posted the necessary $1,000 bond and was released from custody, prosecutors said. His next court date was set for Jan. 22.