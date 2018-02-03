Shooter killed man near Red Line station for being ‘on his turf’: prosecutors

Bail was denied Saturday for a man charged with shooting another man dead because the victim was “on his turf” last month near a South Side Red Line station.

Jerome Moore, 29, was carrying a loaded 9 mm handgun when officers arrested him Wednesday at a Greyhound bus stop upon returning from Milwaukee, according to Cook County prosecutors.

About 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 20, Moore and a group of people walked up to 23-year-old Deonte L. Thomas, who was standing with a friend at an upper level bus stop near the 69th Street Red Line station, prosecutors said.

They asked Thomas and his friend if they could buy cigarettes, and when Thomas said he didn’t have any, Moore threatened him, accusing Thomas of being “on his turf,” prosecutors said.

Moore walked away but later returned, this time opening fire, prosecutors said.

Thomas was shot multiple times in the chest, and he died at the scene, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the West Englewood neighborhood.

CTA surveillance video captured Moore at the scene, and a witness identified him as the shooter, prosecutors said.

The Park Manor resident faces charges of first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Just three days before the shooting, he had been discharged from parole for a 2015 vehicular hijacking conviction.

A judge ordered Moore held without bail pending a court appearance next week. If convicted, he could face life in prison.