Prosecutors: murder of man on Southwest Side was drug deal gone bad

A 19-year-old man shot another man to death after he was stabbed in a struggle with the victim during a drug deal on the Southwest Side, Cook County prosecutors said on Monday.

Sanan Abudayeh was denied bond at a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Abudayeh was arrested at his home Sunday on a murder warrant for the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Adrien Campos.

Abudayeh and two friends had gone to buy marijuana and pills from Campos at 3 a.m. on Jan. 28 in an alley in the 5500 block of South Kedvale, Assistant State’s Attorney Luis Muniz said.

Abudayeh handed over cash for the drugs, then allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at Campos’ head as Campos counted the cash. Campos tried to bat the gun away from his head, leading to a struggle between the two men, Muniz said. Campos allegedly pulled out a knife, and stabbed Abudayeh twice. Abudayeh, in return, shot Campos several times, Muniz said.

Surveillance video from an adjacent home captured the violent encounter, Muniz said said. Abudayeh was also captured on camera rifling through Campos’ pockets after Campos fell to the ground, Muniz said. Abudayeh ran back to his friends’ car, and he and the other passenger were driven to their homes, Muniz said. The two friends who had gone to the drug deal with Abudayeh later identified him as the person on the surveillance video of the shooting, Muniz said.

ShotSpotter devices in the neighborhood alerted police to the sound of gunshots, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found Campos, bleeding on the ground beside a pair of knives. He died the next day at Christ Memorial Hospital in Oak Lawn.

The night of the shooting Abudayeh went to Holy Cross Hospital, seeking treatment for two stab wounds, allegedly telling witnesses he had been attacked during a robbery in the 6700 block of South Pulaski — near his home and about two miles north of where Campos was killed.