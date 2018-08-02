Prospect Heights woman killed in Tri-State Tollway crash

A woman was killed in a crash Saturday morning on the Tri-State Tollway near northwest suburban Deerfield.

Camelea Skylynn Witting, 29, was involved in a crash at 6:48 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-294 near Lake Cook Road, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy found Witting, who lived in Prospect Heights, died of multiple blunt force injuries from the crash and her death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

Illinois State Police did not respond to requests for further details about the crash.