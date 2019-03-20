Protein Bar to offer CBD oil ‘boost’ for drinks

Protein Bar & Kitchen will soon offer a CBD oil "boost" for its shakes and coffee drinks. | Photo provided by Protein Bar & Kitchen

Those looking to add CBD oil to their morning coffee or protein shake will have that option if they stop by Protein Bar & Kitchen starting next month.

The Chicago-based chain said customers can add 30 milligrams of CBD oil to their drinks as a “floating boost,” which means the oil will be dropped on top of an already made shake or coffee. The boost will cost $2.99.

In recent years, CBD has grown increasingly popular, with patients and experts reporting that it can be used to treat a wide range of ailments.

“Research has shown CBD has great promise in treating inflammation, pain, sleeping disorders and aiding in relaxation – all things that obviously appeal to our guests,” said Jeff Drake, CEO of Protein Bar. “Because our CBD oil contains zero-THC, it will not get you high.”

Protein Bar is not the first Chicago establishment to add CBD to its menu. Metric Coffee, Warm Belly Bakery and the newly opened restaurant, Young American, also offer CBD-infused menu items, according to Eater Chicago.

CBD oil boosts will be available at Protein Bar starting April 15. The chain — founded in Chicago in 2009 — now has 19 locations, including a few in Denver and Washington, D.C.

RELATED

• Cannabis 101: A guide to CBD oil, what it is, how it works, who can use it

• Cannabis food, drinks are 2019’s hottest dining trend, top chefs say

• Martha Stewart partners with Canadian cannabis firm