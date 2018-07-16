Protesters march for a third day over police shooting in South Shore

A rally and march organized by The Chicago Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression, in the South Shore neighborhood near the site where Harith Augustus was shot and killed by Chicago police, Monday, July 16th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

About 150 people marched and rallied in the South Shore neighborhood on Monday near the site of the Saturday police killing of 37-year-old barber Harith “Snoop” Augustus.

The protest, organized by the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, marked the third day of public action against the killing of Augustus.

Demonstrators first gathered on Monday at 71st Street and Chappel Avenue at around 6 p.m.

By 7:30 p.m., demonstrators began marching west on 71st Street toward the barber shop where Augustus had worked for years. He was shot by police, prompting three days of protest.

Frank Chapman, an organizer with Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, said the lack of audio in the body camera footage released by police leaves many questions unanswered.

“We don’t know all the elements of the situation are, what the police said to Augustus, what prompted him to run, we don’t have all the answers,” Chapman said.

Chapman also cited the killing of Augustus as a reason to implement an elected police accountability board.

“A lot of these situation involving police shootings are rooted in how officers interact with our community. We want a say as to how our communities are policed,” Chapman said.

Fourteen-year-old Erica Plunkett, a resident of South Shore, was also present at Monday’s protest.

She said Augustus cut her little brother’s hair for years. Hearing him cry over the news of his death on Saturday motivated her to join Monday’s action.

“It’s sad to know his family won’t be able to enjoy any more time with him,” Plunkett said.

