New art installation looks like Divvy station for guns

Anyone walking by Daley Plaza the next few days may be shocked to see what looks like a Divvy station for automatic weapons.

The new art installation, called “Chicago Gun Share Program,” is meant to shine a light on the ease of obtaining a gun. Instead of bikes, the dock has 10 replica AR-15 rifles.

“We hope the Chicago community takes advantage of the opportunity to visit this installation and to learn just how simple it is for an everyday civilian to obtain a weapon of war,” said Kris Brown and Avery Gardiner, co-presidents of the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, which commissioned the piece.

The art installation was “developed in response to the lack of federal gun regulations and conflicting state laws that would help protect American citizens from unnecessary gun violence,” said the Brady Center. The installation includes signs highlighting the differences between Illinois and Indiana state gun laws.

Visitors who wish to donate to the Brady Center can do so through an embedded tablet powered by solar panels, the Brady Center said.

The piece will be up until Wednesday.

