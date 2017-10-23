Publican restaurants chef Cosmo Goss fired for inappropriate behavior

Several Chicago media outlets are reporting that Publican restaurants executive chef Cosmo Goss was fired Monday by the restaurant’s parent company One Off Hospitality, amid allegations that Goss “failed to take disciplinary action when a ‘personal’ and ‘inappropriate’ photo of a female employee was shared among staff without her permission.”

In addition, Antonio Molina, the general manager of Publican Anker was also fired.

According to Eater.com: One Off Hospitality Group, said “Goss should have reported this instance of harassment to human resources or fired the employee who shared the photograph. One Off hired a legal firm to investigate the matter before firing Goss and a second employee — Antonio Molina — the general manager of Wicker Park’s Publican Anker.”

“The two were fired for helping foster an atmosphere where women felt uncomfortable working at the restaurant, according to One Off,” the story goes on to say.

“It’s our responsibility to address instances of inappropriate workplace conduct thoroughly and with zero tolerance,” the statement from One Off said, according to DNAinfo.com. “In our opinion, respect and safety in the workplace are not up for debate, regardless of the position you hold or where you work.”

One Off Hospitality restaurant group is also the team behind such tony Chicago eateries as Violet Hour, Avec, Blackbird, the new Publican Tavern O’Hare and Nico Osteria.