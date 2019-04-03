Public’s help leads to Wheaton bank robber’s arrest

A man was arrested for bank robbery March 14 in west suburban Wheaton after a call for public help led to his identification.

Timothy Bender, 65, of northwest suburban Harvard was charged March 15 with bank robbery, according to a statement from Wheaton police.

The robbery occurred more than a year ago on March 22, 2018, Wheaton police said. At 3:32 p.m., a man robbed the Chase Bank branch at 1800 S. Naperville Rd. in Wheaton and fled with an undetermined amount.

Surveillance footage showed him wearing dark sunglasses, a green knit hat, a dark zippered jacket, blue jeans and a white surgical mask, police said.

Wheaton police and the FBI released a description and images to the public, police said. With help from the Lombard Police Department and community members who came forward, they were able to identify and arrest Bender after a year-long investigation.

Bender was transported to DuPage County Jail and then turned over to FBI custody.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.