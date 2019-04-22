Man shot, wounded while driving on NW Side

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday on the border of Hermosa and Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

He was driving in the 2100 block of North Pulaski when multiple people in a oncoming vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said.

About three or four people fired several shots at 2:56 p.m., police said. The 33-year-old driver in the other vehicle was shot on the side of his abdomen and back.

He drove around the corner to the 3900 block of West Palmer, where paramedics took him in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. His condition has stabilized.

Area North detectives are investigating.

