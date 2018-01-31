Pulitzer winner Mark Konkol to lead Chicago Reader

A Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and Emmy-nominated producer is being named executive editor of the Chicago Reader, the alt-weekly’s parent company, Sun-Times Media LLC, announced today.

Mark Konkol brings years of reporting and writing experience with the Chicago Sun-Times, DNAInfo and Daily Southtown into his new role, as well as an extensive background in television production.

While at the Sun-Times, Konkol was awarded the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for local reporting with reporter Frank Main and photographer John J. Kim on a series of stories about “Why they won’t stop shooting in Chicago.” Most recently, he served as a writer and senior producer on the TV mini-series “Time: The Kalief Browder Story” and a writer and producer on the CNN documentary “Chicagoland,” which he also narrated.

“This is a once-in-forever opportunity for me. I’m thankful to Sun-Times CEO Edwin Eisendrath and his team, and even more excited to start kicking ass,” Konkol said. “The Reader has always been a tastemaker, a stick-in-the-eye to the status quo and a strong cultural brand with unlimited potential.”

In his new role, Konkol will be tasked with maintaining the Reader’s history as the social-justice and cultural voice of Chicago while developing and executing a digital content strategy to ensure that that voice remains strong well into the future.

“With the help of a strong staff that has their fingers on the pulse of Chicago’s cultural scene, we’re going to set a new vibe, take risks and make waves,” Konkol said.

Konkol, 44, grew up in South Holland, graduated from Thornwood High School and is a graduate of Western Illinois University. He now lives in Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood and has his own rock band.