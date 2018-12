Gunfire enters home, strikes man in Pullman

A man was wounded when gunfire entered his home early Monday in the Pullman area on the Far South Side.

The 27-year-old was sitting in his home about 2:20 a.m. in the 9700 block of South Ingleside Avenue when a bullet was shot through his door and struck him under his arm, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, according to police. No one was in custody.