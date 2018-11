Man wounded in Pullman shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in the Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 6:10 p.m., the 20-year-old was shot in his foot in the 1100 block of East 95th Street, according to Chicago police.

He drove himself to Trinity Hospital, and was listed in good condition, police said.

Additional details of the shooting were not immediately available.