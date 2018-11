Man shot while parking his car in Pullman

A 25-year-old man was shot and wounded Wednesday evening in the Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 7:10 p.m., the man was parking his car in an alley in the 9500 block of South Greenwood Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in his abdomen and refused medical attention when paramedics showed up, according to police. No one was in custody.