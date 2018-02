Purple line trains to Loop operating with residual delays

The CTA Purple Line connects the Loop to Evanston and Wilmette. | File Photo

Purple Line CTA trains to the Loop are operating with residual delaysWednesday morning, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

Trains on this line were standing at the Dempster station about 6:30 a.m. in north suburban Evanston , CTA said.

The delay was caused by a problem with a door, CTA said.

As of 6:45 a.m., trains are moving and normal service is being restored.