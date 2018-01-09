Purse snatcher strikes twice in as many days on Far South Side

A purse snatcher recently struck twice in as many days in the Morgan Park and Washington Heights neighborhoods on the Far South Side.

In each incident, the robber walked up to a female and forcibly stole her purse, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery purse snatching happened about 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of West Monterey, while the other incident happened about 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 10600 block of South Martin, police said.

The suspect is described as a black man with a dark complexion, thought to be between 30 and 35 years old, standing 6-feet tall and weighing between 175 and 200 pounds, police said. He was seen wearing a ski mask and driving a red Hyundai Tuscon.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.