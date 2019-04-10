Police alert pedestrians to purse snatchings in Lawndale

Police are warning Lawndale residents to hang on to their bags after several purse thefts were reported in the West Side neighborhood in April.

In each incident, the purse snatcher approached the person from behind, grabbed the purse and ran off, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts occurred:

About 11:55 a.m., April 5 in the 1200 block of South Millard Avenue;

About 2 p.m., April 8 in the 1900 block of South Millard Avenue; and

About 11 a.m., April 8 in the 1600 block of South Millard Avenue.

Police described the robber as a man between 20- and 30-years-old and standing about 6-feet tall.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.