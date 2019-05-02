Quadruplets born at Lutheran General Hospital

A Glendale Heights couple has welcomed four new members to their family.

Hubert, Marcel, Lena and Sara were born Wednesday at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to Jaimie Oh of Advocate Health.

The quadruplets join their parents, Marzena and Greg Nawracaj. The four newborns have an older brother Maximilian, who turns 3 years old on Sunday.

“We are over the moon and already in love with” our kids, Marzena Nawracaj said. “Our family is ready for this next great adventure together.”

Her babies are currently “doing well and recovering” in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, Oh said.

Quadruplets are extremely rare in child birth. In 2017, there were 193 quadruplet births in the United States out of 3,855,500 total births that year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.

The rate of births of triplets or greater grew by 400% from 1980 to its peak in 1998 at 193 births out of every thousand, according to the CDC. The rate of triplets-or-over births has fallen 47% since then to about 102 in every thousand births.

The babies in their birth order include Hubert at 5 pounds, 1 ounce; Marcel at 4 pounds, 15 ounces; Lena at 3 pounds; and Sara at 2 pounds, 13 ounces.