How did your school rank? Search the CPS quality ratings

Ratings released on Friday by Chicago Public Schools officials show most schools remain in “good standing,” though some could be in trouble.

CPS said district-wide, some 398 schools are in good standing, an increase from last year. Another 66 schools will receive provisional support and 57 will receive intensive support, the district said. And low ratings for some privately-managed charter schools could lead to their closure.

Based on poor performance in recent years, those charter schools that could be shut down in June include the elementary schools Kwame Nkrumah Academy on the Far South Side and Plato Learning Academy on the West Side; and the West Campus of high school Urban Prep Charter Academy.

“The number of schools that require intensive support has been nearly cut in half over the past three years, which speaks to the tremendous efforts and commitment of schools, communities, and parents across the city,” CPS CEO Janice Jackson said in a statement.

Find your school to see how it was rated:

Loading...

