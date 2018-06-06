Quenchers Saloon, going out of business, will hold an estate sale

Some of the items up for sale at the Quenchers Saloon estate sale include pint glasses, beer steins and neon lights.| estatesales.net

When a bar has been around for 39 years, the establishment collects a lot of memories and memorabilia — everything from bar stools and beer advertisements to furniture and beer taps, among other things.

The owner of Quenchers Saloon — a Logan Square bar at 2401 N. Western closing its doors for good on June 16 — is holding a three-day estate sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 21 to June 23, according to estatesales.net.

Garage sale photos are up, check out some of the items for sale! https://t.co/UvWINeMKur — Quenchers Saloon (@QuenchersSaloon) June 5, 2018

Some of the items up for sale includes pint glasses, beer steins, neon lights, along with the aforementioned items.

The description in the post states: “You will get the idea of what we are selling with the pictures we have listed. There is an entire basement being brought up of over 39 years of collectibles and bar items so stand in line with a cup of coffee on that morning and we will happily take care of you then!”

Cash and all major credit cards will be accepted.

Quenchers opened its doors in 1979 as a bar hosting live music acts. Before that it was called Jug Full Liquors, a packaged goods store, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Block Club Chicago reported that the Quenchers space is scheduled to become a medical office.