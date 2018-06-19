Expert contradicts testimony LeGrier raised bat over head before he was shot

The Quintonio LeGrier wrongful death case resumed at the Daley Center Tuesday morning, with a forensic pathologist contradicting Officer Robert Rialmo’s previous testimony that LeGrier had raised a bat over his head when he ran at the officer.

Dr. Judy Melinek, a Harvard-educated forensic pathologist who’s worked in the Bay Area for the last 13 years, was retained as an expert witness by the LeGrier estate.

LeGrier’s estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Rialmo and the city shortly after the shooting in 2015. Rialmo, in turn, sued the LeGrier estate and the city, arguing that LeGrier forced him to shoot and the city didn’t properly train him.

LeGrier was shot five times, Melinek testified, but LeGrier’s body showed six wounds.

One of the bullets entered through his left elbow, penetrated his arm and then struck the left side of his chest. Melinek said that given the angle of the wound, there is no evidence to show that LeGrier had raised a baseball bat over his head to attack Rialmo, as the officer had testified.

Melinek testified that because LeGrier’s body was found inside the vestibule of the building in the 4700 block of West Erie, there is also no evidence to show he took any more steps after he was shot. That was because, she said, one of the shots fired by Rialmo struck and partially severed his spinal cord, which would have instantly paralyzed him from the waist down.

“There’s no way Quintonio took a step or multiple steps after the bullet hit his cord,” she said.

A photograph taken of LeGrier during his autopsy were displayed on a projection screen for the jury. LeGrier’s mother, Janet Cooksey, was seated directly beneath the projection screen as the image was displayed and she started to cry softly.

Rialmo was expected to take the stand Tuesday afternoon.

Rialmo and his partner, Anthony LaPalermo, were responding to a domestic disturbance at LeGrier’s father’s house, a two-flat in the 4700 block of West Erie in the early hours of Dec. 26, 2015. On a 911 call, the panicked-sounding father, Antonio LeGrier, can be heard asking for police help, telling dispatchers: “He’s got a baseball bat in his hand.”

With police on their way, Antonio LeGrier asked his neighbor, Bettie Jones, to let the officers in. At the time, the father was barricaded in his room. When police arrived, Quintonio LeGrier was coming down the front stairs of the two-flat, all sides appear to agree.

What happened next is what’s at issue at trial. Daniel Watkins, an attorney for the LeGrier estate, told jurors that the physical evidence from the scene — where the fired shell casings were found, the location of the blood stains — will be critical. Quintonio LeGrier wasn’t anywhere close to Rialmo when the officer started firing, Watkins said.