R. Kelly to make first court appearance on sex abuse charges

R. Kelly leaves his Near West Side recording studio Friday night, on his way to surrender to police. | Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

Chicago-born R&B star R. Kelly will make his first court appearance Saturday afternoon following his arrest on charges he sexually abused four people, including three underage girls.

Hours before the hearing, the two blocks of South California Avenue across from the Leighton Criminal Court Building were lined with television trucks, and the courthouse lobby was a thicket of television camera stands.

Kelly was transferred from Chicago Police custody to the Cook County Jail early Saturday morning, and his name will be on the docket of dozens of recent felony arrestees set for a 12:30 p.m. bond hearing.

Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, surrendered to police Friday evening and was jailed overnight ahead of his bond hearing.

The hearing will mark the second time in the last three days the first-floor courtroom will be a destination for news reporters from across the nation, after the blockbuster bond hearing Thursday for Jussie Smollett on charges related to an alleged hoax attack staged by the “Empire” star.

Kelly is charged with a total of ten counts in four separate cases, each involving a different victim. In a proffer to the judge, prosecutors typically offer a relatively detailed account of the evidence gathered against Kelly, and the sources of that information.

Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges in the same building a decade ago. A judge issued a no-bond arrest warrant for the singer on Friday, though otherwise Kelly would seem to be a likely candidate to go free on bond after the hearing.

Despite being dropped by his record label and all but evicted from his Chicago recording studio in recent weeks, Kelly presumably has the financial means to post a significant amount of cash toward his bond, and he faithfully attended hearings in his child porn case during the six years it took to go to trial.

MORE:

• Sun-Times coverage of the R. Kelly investigation

• A timeline of the R. Kelly child pornography case

• Kelly’s indictment is black community’s #MeToo moment

• 2 women accuse R. Kelly of sexual misconduct in 1990s

A decade ago, Kelly continued releasing albums — and fans consistently sent them soaring up the charts — as he awaited trial. But Kelly’s star would seem to have dimmed in the wake of a six-part documentary that debuted last month that detailed the singer’s purported interest in underage girls dating back to his rise to stardom in the 1990s, as well as more recent allegations that he keeps several women in cult-like captivity.

The charges filed this week stem from alleged abuse that happened as far back as far as 1998, and as recently as 2010, based on investigations that were launched, or revived, since the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary first aired.

Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg said the charges announced by State’s Attorney Kim Foxx on Friday a response to media attention from the documentary. Greenberg said that the charges in one of the cases involve the same woman who was named as the victim in the 2002 child pornography indictment.

“Everything in that documentary was a rehash of things they’ve known for years,” Greenberg said. “The police have investigated, the prosecutors investigated. The jury heard, and everybody rejected it.”

At a Friday afternoon press conference at a downtown Chicago hotel, Los Angeles lawyer Michael Avenatti said he represents multiple clients with ties to the allegations against Kelly: two women who claim they are victims of sexual abuse by the singer, two former members of the singer’s inner circle, and parents of who claim their daughters are being kept in virtual captivity by Kelly. One of his clients is a victim in one of the cases filed against Kelly on Friday, Avenatti said.

Avenatti earlier this month turned over a recently discovered videotape of Kelly that he says provides more damning evidence against Kelly than the tape at the heart of the child pornography case. The video shows Kelly committing multiple sex acts with an underage girl, Avenatti said, and the singer and the girl both make mention of the girl’s age: 14.

Avenatti said the video provides the basis for at least some of the charges against Kelly, and that all of clients are prepared to testify at a trial. He would not say whether one of his clients is on the video he turned over to Foxx’s office.

Talking to reporters after Kelly’s arrest Friday, Greenberg said the girl on the tape Avenatti unearthed is the same girl that appeared on the tape from his trial a decade ago. The indictments identify the victims only with initials. One case, charging Kelly with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a 13 to 16-year-old girl that occurred between September 1998 and September 1999, lists a victim with the same initials as the victim in Kelly’s 2002 indictment.

That girl, in her 20s at the time Kelly was charged, denied it was her on the tape and would not cooperate with investigators. Relatives identified her as Kelly’s goddaughter, and the daughter of a musician who worked with Kelly before and after he was charged. Prosecutors then said that tape had been made in 1998 or 1999, when the girl would have been 13 or 14.

Read the R. Kelly indictment: