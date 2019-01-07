The timeline of the R. Kelly child pornography case

R. Kelly was arrested in 2002 on child pornography charges. The Chicago R&B superstar was found not guilty. | Sun-Times and Getty file photos

A six-part documentary series on R. Kelly and the repeated allegations against him of sexual impropriety involving underage girls began airing on the Lifetime network last week.

The series comes less than one year after an R. Kelly concert at UIC was canceled on the same day that the #TimesUp movement took aim at the controversial R&B superstar.

In 2000, the Chicago Sun-Times was the first major media outlet to report on those allegations.

In 2002, a copy of the now-infamous sex tape was anonymously mailed to former Sun-Times reporter and music critic Jim DeRogatis.

The Sun-Times coverage eventually led to criminal charges against Kelly. He went to trial in 2008 — in which DeRogatis was called to testify — and was found not guilty.

Here is a timeline of the coverage:

• Dec. 21, 2000: R. Kelly accused of sex with teenage girls

• Dec. 22, 2000: Sun-Times’ R. Kelly report sparks anger

• Feb. 8, 2002: Chicago Police investigate R. Kelly in sex tape

• Feb. 9, 2002: R. Kelly denies underage sex charge

• April 12, 2002: Calls for radio boycott amid CPD probe of R. Kelly sex tape

• June 6, 2002: R. Kelly hit with 21 counts of child porn; Fans chant ‘We love you’

• June 9, 2002: Discovered at a barbecue, he hit it big; but some saw dark cloud over R. Kelly

• Feb. 2, 2004: 20 months since R. Kelly charged in child porn case — no trial date yet

• Feb. 10, 2002: ‘I’m innocent,’ R. Kelly insists, calls sex video a fraud

• May 20, 2008: Let the arguments begin in R. Kelly’s trial — Meet the case’s judge and lawyers

• May 21, 2008: R. Kelly’s lawyers say girl in video not who prosecution says she is

• May 25, 2008: R. Kelly child pornography case opens with drama and sordid sex tape

• May 31, 2008: Sun-Times reporter ordered to take stand in R. Kelly trial

• June 3, 2008: Shocking testimony from former lover at R. Kelly trial

• June 4, 2008: Sun-Times reporter must testify — Defense wants to ask him about sex tape

• June 5, 2008: ‘He likes them when they are ripe . . .’ -Aunt of girl in sex video speaks out

• June 5, 2008: Sun-Times reporter takes the 5th — Won’t have to answer questions on sex tape

• June 10, 2008: R. Kelly defense team rests case — Star, alleged victim won’t take the stand

• June 13, 2008: Jury watches video again as lawyers wrap up closing arguments in child porn case

• June 14, 2008: R. Kelly found not guilty on all 14 counts against him