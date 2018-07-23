New R. Kelly song ‘I Admit’ details singer’s long list of scandals

R. Kelly shared a new song just before midnight Sunday that seems to acknowledge guilt in a slew of scandals that have followed the R&B musician throughout his career.

Here are a few lines from the new track, “I Admit”:

I admit I have made some mistakes

And I have some imperfect ways

I admit I helped so many people

And them same damn people turned fake

I admit it, I admit it I did, I done f—ed with a couple of fans

I admit that I’m a gift and a curse

I admit that I don’t go to church

I admit it I got so many flaws (yeah)

Told so many lies to these broads (too many lies)

Blew so much money, pop so many bottles, yeah I f—ed a bitch just because (just because)

Observers of Kelly’s career could attribute the lyrics to a number of scandals, including the earliest allegations of sexual misconduct that stretch back to the mid-1990s. In 2002, the Sun-Times ran an investigation on accusations against the singer by legal affairs reporter Abdon Pallasch and music critic Jim DeRogatis, who had received an anonymous tape that allegedly showed R. Kelly with a 15-year-old girl.

Kelly was subsequently charged with 21 counts of child pornography in Cook County. He claimed the 26 minutes on the tape had been faked. He was later acquitted by a jury.

Today is the day you’ve been waiting for. 🎶 I ADMIT 🎶 LISTEN: https://t.co/ncQiDOC6Gq pic.twitter.com/DR8Aijj62N — R. Kelly (@rkelly) July 23, 2018

As Kelly’s troubles unfolded in Chicago, police in Miami nabbed him on a visit to their city and piled on 12 more counts of child pornography after a search of Kelly’s Florida home turned up photos of the singer with a nude, underage girl. Those charges didn’t stick either.

Before the sex tape made headlines, DeRogatis and former Sun-Times legal affairs reporter Abdon Pallasch published a story on how Kelly had paid $250,000 to a young woman who said she had sex with the star when she was just 15.

The piece also detailed how Kelly had routinely “cruised” his former high school, Kenwood Academy, and lured girls with promises to help them become stars. Kelly had dispatched assistants to press slips of paper with his phone number into the hands of young women at his shows.

Last year, DeRogatis, writing for Buzzfeed, published another lengthy expose outlining accusations the singer had kept young women hostage in an “abusive cult.”

The BBC broadcast a scathing documentary on Kelly, with similar allegations, earlier this year. “I Admit” addresses those allegations in its seventh verse:

What’s the definition of a cult?

Whats the definition of a sex slave?

Go to the dictionary, look it up

Let me know I’ll be here waiting

Now I admit that I got some girls that love me to pull they hair (they hair)

Now I admit that they love me to talk dirty when I pull they hair (they hair)

Some like me to spank ’em

Some like to get branded

And what some of these girls want, is too much for the radio station

Kelly now faces more legal trouble in Texas, where a complaint filed with Dallas police accuses him of sexual assault and giving drugs and alcohol to an underage girl, as well as infecting her with a sexually transmitted disease.

The South Side native has faced additional scrutiny and pushback in the wake of the #MeToo movement. A campaign founded by two Atlanta activists titled “#MuteRKelly” earlier this year pushed for the singer’s upcoming concerts to be canceled. The University of Illinois at Chicago acquiesced, pulling the plug on his scheduled May 5 show in late April. Meanwhile, radio DJs have refused to play his music, and his publicist, lawyer and executive assistant severed ties with him.