R. Kelly needs a publicist, financial adviser — and work, attorney says

Singer R. Kelly is trying to get his act together.

Literally.

The singer’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, told Sneed Thursday that Kelly is in need of cash and better media relations.

“He is now trying to figure out how to continue make a living, perhaps do a concert in the near future,” says Greenberg, who is representing the singer, who was charged last week with sexually abusing four people dating back to 1998, including three underage girls.

The obvious way — performing — might not be in the cards just yet. At least one of his scheduled concerts in Germany was canceled last week after the charges were announced.

“I don’t think a concert is in the works right now because his business affairs are a mess, but I expect in the future he will want to do some shows, and for that he will have to get the court’s permission to travel outside Illinois … perhaps to Michigan because there has been some talk about that,” Greenberg said. Kelly had to surrender his passport when he was arrested.

Greenberg said he was with the singer Wednesday night at his Trump Tower condo. Kelly needs help to get things in order.

“Lots of things were discussed, including bringing in people to straighten out his business affairs, which are a mess — and to bring in people to manage the media,” emphasized Greenberg, who said he personally has “no interest in being his publicist.”

He added: “I told him I am a lawyer, not a publicist and the two things I don’t want to do is conduct a massive press conference or walk out of Cook County jail followed by a mob of reporters.”

That was the scene after Kelly was released Monday night after he posted $100,000 bond late Monday after spending the weekend in Chicago’s 7,000-inmate jail.

Valencia Love, of Romeoville, said on court records that she was a “friend” of his and put up the money to spring the singer. Don Russell, Kelly’s friend and adviser, said Love was a fan of Kelly’s music who met him on a Lake Michigan cruise in the fall. She offered to pay the money after she saw that he hadn’t been able to raise the money to post bond over the weekend.

Greenberg also tells Sneed he is not representing R. Kelly pro bono (for free) and claims he has been paid “something.” But the attorney admitted “it wasn’t much — yet.”

Greenberg has consistently maintained Kelly’s innocence. He said he plans to begin to mount a strong defense of Kelly in legal papers in the very near future.

“This is going to be a lot of work and soon I will be filing discovery motions,” he said. “And we’ll go from there.”