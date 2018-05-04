Raccoon hanging on for dear life rescued near CTA Red Line tracks at Cermak

Trains were standing at the Cermak CTA Red Line station Friday morning after power was cut because of a raccoon on the tracks. | Provided photo

A raccoon perilously close to the CTA Red Line tracks at the Cermak station in Chinatown was rescued Friday morning after service was temporarily stopped.

Crews spotted “a masked bandit with four legs, AKA a raccoon,” about 8:45 a.m. on a sign over the right of way near the platform at the Cermak/Chinatown station, 138 W. Cermak Road, according to CTA spokesman Jon Kaplan.

Power was cut, and a Chicago Police and Animal Care and Control officer eventually made his way to the scene to remove the raccoon without incident. Service has since resumed.