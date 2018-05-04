A raccoon perilously close to the CTA Red Line tracks at the Cermak station in Chinatown was rescued Friday morning after service was temporarily stopped.
Crews spotted “a masked bandit with four legs, AKA a raccoon,” about 8:45 a.m. on a sign over the right of way near the platform at the Cermak/Chinatown station, 138 W. Cermak Road, according to CTA spokesman Jon Kaplan.
An animal control officer from the city takes the raccoon down from the sign. | Provided photo
Power was cut, and a Chicago Police and Animal Care and Control officer eventually made his way to the scene to remove the raccoon without incident. Service has since resumed.
Captured and safe, the raccoon chills out after a morning excursion along the Red Line tracks. | Provided photo.