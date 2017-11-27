Races for governor, attorney general take shape: Who’s in (so far)

(Left to right) Chris Kennedy, Gov. Bruce Rauner and J.B. Pritzker, candidates for the 2018 Illinois gubernatorial election. | Sun-Times file photos

They’ve already raised a combined $42 million for their campaigns, travelled the state and squared off in candidate forums, but on Monday the top three Democratic candidates officially entered the race for governor, filing their nominating petitions to get on the March primary ballot.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner was also among the early birds, submitting his petitions Monday, the first day of the weeklong filing period.

Missing in action on Day One were filings by Republican gubernatorial challenger state Rep. Jeanne Ives of Wheaton, as well as Democrats Bob Daiber, Alex Paterakis, Tio Hardiman and Robert Marshall.

Candidates have until Dec. 4 to file their petitions.

Billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist J.B. Pritzker, Chris Kennedy — businessman and heir to the political dynasty, and state Sen. Daniel Biss, D-Evanston, all filed their petitions at 8 a.m. There will be a lottery to see whose name will appear first on the March 20 ballot.

Both Pritzker and Biss appeared in person to file petitions. Kennedy running mate Ra Joy took Kennedy’s place at the Illinois State Board of Elections office in Springfield.

What lies ahead for the next 16 weeks in what will likely become the most expensive gubernatorial campaign in U.S. history?

Pritzker — the perceived frontrunner — told the Sun-Times although he’s picked up significant endorsements fairly early on in his campaign, he’s not seeking the endorsement of Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, the Illinois Republican Party and Rauner’s No. 1 target.

“I haven’t talked to the speaker about that and I’m not seeking the endorsement of the Illinois Democratic Party or the speaker,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker — who has more than $14 million on hand in his campaign war chest — began running TV ads as early as May. Rauner — with a whopping $65 million on hand — began running his own ads in June. Kennedy — with $1.55 million in the bank — ran his first TV ad in November.

Pritzker is a self-funder, with a seemingly unending supply of cash.

On Monday, Pritzker and Kennedy released portions of their past income tax returns. period, which ends on Dec. 4.

Rauner released his returns last month.

Asked how he’ll compete with a governor, also with a massive amount of funds, Pritzker said he’ll focus on the “issues.”

“I don’t know what Gov. Rauner is going to be doing. I think he might have an opponent in the primary and I’m trying to run a campaign about the issues,” Pritzker said.

Biss arrived in the line around 7 a.m. He said he plans to continue to travel the state working with activists and organizations about “how to build a movement.”

“What do we want? A middle-class governor or a 1 percent governor who is just going to write a check and fix it for us,” Biss said. “Do we want an election or do we want an auction?”

Both Biss and former candidate Chicago Ald. Ameya Pawar were viewed as the campaign’s key progressive candidates, although Kennedy too shares progressive views. Biss said he’s still seeking Pawar’s endorsement. The North Side alderman dropped out of the race in October, saying he simply didn’t have enough money to compete statewide.

“I’m not going to divulge private conversations. I’ve met with him and I’m going to continue to meet with him because I think his voice is very important,” Biss said of Pawar.

Joy, Kennedy’s running mate, says the two plan to travel the state and meet with voters in the coming weeks.

“We’ll be emphasizing the fact that we’re on a mission to fundamentally change the status quo and this is a fight for freedom. We’ll be elevating those issues in the days ahead,” Joy said, adding the campaign will never be on par with Pritzker’s and Rauner’s multi-millions.

“We’re not going to out compete with some of the other campaigns when it comes to big money. But we will out compete with them when it comes to engaging voters and ordinary people,” Joy said.

Ives, who jumped into the Republican primary amid backlash over Rauner’s signing of an abortion bill, said on Monday that she planned to file her nominating petitions “in the coming weeks.” Ives had some problems jumpstarting her campaign, which began pretty late in the game. On Oct. 31 she asked supporters to download a new petition, after a “transposition of numbers” for her running mate’s address was found on the form.

Still, Ives in a statement said she had collected nearly 13,000 signatures in less than four weeks.

“The support and encouragement our campaign has received is incredible,” Ives said in a statement. “We will be doing our due diligence this week as remaining petitions come in.”

Meanwhile in a contentious race for Illinois Attorney General, Republican candidate Erika Harold — backed by the state Republican Party and Rauner — filed her petitions. Democrats State Sen. Kwame Raoul, D-Chicago; former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti; Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering; State Rep. Scotty Drury, D-Highwood; and former Gov. Pat Quinn too filed their petitions.

Raoul in November won the endorsement of the Cook County Democratic Party.