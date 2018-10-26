Charges to be announced against 23 members of South Side gang tied to 11 murders

Federal racketeering charges are set to be announced Friday against 23 members of a South Side gang faction that, authorities say, are responsible for nearly a dozen murders.

Police sources told the Sun-Times that the charges will be filed against members of the Goonie Boss faction of the Gangster Disciples.

It’s unclear when the indictment would be unsealed or when the defendants would make their initial appearances in court.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the investigation was conducted by the FBI’s Chicago office, Chicago Police, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Illinois and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The charges will “aim to significantly disrupt gang activity,” Guglielmi tweeted.

Details of the charges will be announced at a news conference at the CPD’s Englewood District station at 12:30 p.m.

The Goonie Boss case comes as the U.S. Attorney’s Office is working to prosecute 11 members of the Four Corner Hustlers, who authorities say were responsible for six murders on the West Side.