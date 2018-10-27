Chicago police step up patrols near synagogues after Pittsburgh shooting

First responders surround the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa., where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Chicago police were ordered to provide “special attention” to synagogues across the city as a precaution on Saturday after a mass shooting left 11 people dead at a temple in Pittsburgh.

“Our hearts are with the people of Pittsburgh, the Jewish community, the law enforcement community, and the families of each of the victims, in the wake of this terrible tragedy,” Mayor Rahme Emanuel and Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said in a joint statement.

“While there are no threats to religious institutions in Chicago at this time, the Chicago Police Department is closely monitoring this situation and providing special attention to all synagogues throughout Chicago.”

The announcement came after a man opened fire during a baby-naming ceremony on Saturday morning at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Eleven people were killed and six others — including four police officers who rushed to the scene — were injured, authorities said.

The suspected gunman was taken into custody. An FBI official called the shooting “hateful,” but authorities said a definitive motive has not yet been determined.

“Over the past week, across our nation, we have seen the dark forces of hatred, extremism and prejudice boil over into violence,” Emanuel said in a separate statement. “While the ugly undercurrents of those forces always exist, as American leaders we cannot give them safe harbor or a sense of acceptance.”

Illinois Rep. Jan Schakowsky, who is Jewish, said she was “horrified” by the attack.

“Gun violence and anti-Semitism tore through a place of worship today and shook a nation. Both must be addressed with meaningful action,” she said. “We cannot allow this terrorism to intimidate us. As we mourn and rebuild, we must work to ensure that mass shootings and violent acts of hatred become a thing of the past in America.”