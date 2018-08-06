Rahm Emanuel, Eddie Johnson: accountability for weekend violence is on gunmen

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, with Mayor Rahm Emanuel, left, speaks at a news conference following a violent weekend in Chicago on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. At least 12 people were shot and killed and about 70 others were wounded over the weekend in Chicago, in a spasm of gun violence that police attributed mostly to gangs and that the president's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, used to criticize the city's Democratic leadership. | Colin Boyle/Chicago Sun-Times

Reacting to a particularly condensed and nasty rash of weekend gun violence, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Supt. Eddie Johnson on Monday asked people to stop pointing frustrated fingers at the police and start pointing them at the gunmen who are pulling triggers.

“If you know who did this, be a neighbor, speak up. Neighbors come together. The city will be with you shoulder to shoulder,” Emanuel said at a news conference held at a South Side police station.

“Don’t think for a moment people don’t know who in the neighborhood was responsible,” he said.

Between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, a total of 71 people were shot — 12 of whom died.

The violence reached a peak early Sunday, when 30 people were shot during a three-hour span between midnight and 3 a.m. Eight shooting incidents that morning had three or more victims. A single shooting in Gresham wounded eight people, including four teenage girls, as they stood in a courtyard.

Johnson said witnesses who come forward would be given protection.

“We work hard with the detective division, we work hard with the states attorney’s office to ensure these people, if you do come forward and testify, it’s our obligation and responsibility to keep you safe,” Johnson said.

Johnson expressed frustration with the blowback at the police department following violent summer weekends.

“I hear people holding us accountable all the time. I never hear people saying ‘These individuals out here in the streets need to stop pulling the trigger.’ … They get a pass from everybody, and they shouldn’t.'”

Both Emanuel and Johnson emphasized that good people far outweigh the handful of gunmen who are causing problems in the West and South Side communities where the violence was centered.

Asked why, if the good outweigh the bad, members of the community are not stepping up to help identify shooters, Johnson said: “That’s a question we’ve been asking for quite some time, so, listen, that’s something they have to do better at.”

He acknowledged the existence of trust issues that can serve as a barrier between members of the black community, in particular, and police officers.

“It’s up to me and my command staff to try and repair those relationship in the community and we’re making progress,” he said.

“But at the same time, every societal ill just simply can’t be placed at the doorstep of the police department expecting to handle it,” Johnson said.

“The police department isn’t here to raise children, we’re not. I can’t tell you how many people come up to us talking about their kids and what we can do. No, It’s not about what the police department can do. It’s about what you should do, you should do,” Johnson said, before softening his tone.

“And sometimes it does take a village to raise a child. I’m okay with that. When we see parents out their struggling, it’s our obligational responsibility to reach back and help them raise their children, help them be better parents, so I’ll take care of the CPD part of it but we still need the community’s help in resolving some of these issues.”

Johnson said no one has been apprehended in connection to any of the weekend shootings.

“We have really good leads on quite a few of them, but we haven’t made any physical arrests,” he said.