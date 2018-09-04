Rahm’s out — here’s a list of candidates for Chicago mayor

With Mayor Rahm Emanuel out of the race, the landscape of the 2019 mayoral race is shifting. Here’s a list of 13 candidates:

Garry McCarthy

Former Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, fired by Rahm Emanuel in the aftermath of the release of the Laquan McDonald shooting video. McCarthy entered the race promising a crime-fighting strategy to reverse a mass exodus from Chicago triggered by violence.

Paul Vallas

Former CEO of Chicago Public Schools, launched his campaign by hammering away at the issue of school closings and declining enrollment.

Lori Lightfoot

Appointed by Emanuel as president of the Chicago Police Board, Lightfoot’s background put her in a perfect position to capitalize on the aftermath of the Laquan McDonald shooting and other police scandals, political prognosticators said when she announced her run. She would be Chicago’s first openly gay mayor.

Dorothy Brown

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County, currently under a federal grand jury investigation into alleged job-and promotion-selling in her office. Brown managed to get a little over 20 percent of the vote in the 2007 mayoral race, running against Richard M. Daley.

Ja’Mal Green

A recognized community activist in Chicago’s Black Lives Matter movement, and a longtime Emanuel critic. Green’s participation in protests against Emanuel and his police department landed him in prison – and in the public eye.

Troy LaRaviere

President of the Chicago Principals and Administrators Association. An outspoken critic of Emanuel’s stewardship of CPS, LaRaviere was removed from his position as prinicipal at Blaine Elementary in 2016. He was the first to make public moves toward a 2019 run against Emanuel.

Willie Wilson

Businessman and candidate for mayor in 2015, candidate for president in 2016. A third-place finish in the 2015 mayoral election – and a practically nonexistent campaign for president in 2016 – has not dimmed Wilson’s enthusiasm. A wealthy businessman and philanthropist, Wilson demolished campaign finance caps in the 2019 race with a $100,000 donation to his own campaign in April.

Neal Sáles-Griffin

A 30-year-old tech entrepreneur, Sales Griffin promised to break the mold as he announced his run for mayor: “I’m not a traditional politician. I’m just a guy who gives a s—.”

Ricardo Munoz

Munoz said in July he was planning to retire from City Council, where he has represented his West Side 22nd ward since 1993. Apparently, Emanuel’s retirement changed things – Munoz said he was considering running live on WGN shortly after Emanuel’s announcement. WGN reports Munoz said, “With Rahm not running I’m actually thinking about it.”

Jerry Joyce Jr.

Former Assistant State’s Attorney and son of a clout-heavy Chicago politico, Joyce was set to begin circulating petitions last week for a run as a “law and order” candidate, associates said.

Amara Enyia

The daughter of Nigerian immigrants, Enyia lives in Garfield Park and is the director of the Austin Chamber of Commerce. She dropped out of the 2014 mayoral race in favor of Ald. Bob Fioretti. This time around, she faces a daunting fine for unfiled reports with the Illinois Board of Elections left over from her 2014 run that could keep her off the ballot.

John Kozlar

Kozlar has failed twice in attempts to dislodge aldermen in the 11th Ward, but he almost forced a Daley relation into a runoff on his second attempt. He now aspires to be the latest son of Bridgeport to ascend to the mayorship.

Matthew Roney

Roney, a DePaul student studying political science, is running on a broad-based set of progressive policy issues that make up the platform of what he calls “the Garden Party.”

