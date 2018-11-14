Smooth sailing forecast for Emanuel’s feel-good final budget

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s $10.7 billion final budget is poised to sail through the City Council Wednesday for good reason: taxpayers and the aldermen who represent them get an election-year reprieve.

Thanks to the $2 billion avalanche of taxes already raised and cuts already made, the 2019 budget holds the line on additional taxes, fines and fees and still invests heavily in police reform, crime fighting, housekeeping services and mentoring and summer jobs for at-risk youth.

The only exceptions: a smattering of user fees — the nickel-a-ride increase in ride-sharing fees for the CTA built into last year’s spending plan, the third installment of a 29.5 percent surcharge tacked on to water and sewer bills, and a $63 million property tax increase approved in 2015 that will appear on the bills of beleaguered Chicago homeowners next year.

The break will be short-lived. A $1 billion spike in pension payments will confront the next mayor and City Council that will almost certainly demand another punishing round of post-election tax increases.

But for now, at least, Emanuel can say that he did not dig even deeper into taxpayers’ pockets. He can also say he allowed his allies to escape another difficult vote that can be used against them by an already ornery electorate.

The only hint of controversy is the failed attempt to amend the budget to add $25 million to reopen and staff mental health clinics closed by Emanuel in 2012.

The amendment championed by retiring Ald. Ricardo Munoz (22nd) was never considered by the Budget Committee. A raucous rally before Wednesday’s Council meeting was unlikely to change that.

Budget Committee Chairman Carrie Austin (34th), one of Emanuel’s staunchest City Council supporters, opened the debate by articulated talking points clearly provided by the mayor’s office.

They included the numbers of students touched by mentoring, summer jobs and after-school programs and the $538 million that Emanuel has cut from the city’s structural deficit over the last eight years.

“Mr. Mayor, you are truly a visionary. You have led Chicago and put the city back on track,” she told the mayor.

Austin was followed by Public Safety Committee Chairman Ariel Reboyras (30th), another one of Emanuel’s closest allies, who thanked the mayor for providing the Chicago Police Department with the “tools” needed to implement police reform articulated by a still-pending consent decree.

The Civic Federation has called the 2019 budget a “reasonable one-year financial plan” that gives beleaguered Chicago taxpayers a break but ignores “an enormous elephant in the room,” the pension spike that will nearly double the city’s contribution to four city employee pension funds over the next five years.

The Civic Federation has also raised other concerns that include: Chicago’s “high-and-growing” debt, projected increases in the city’s corporate budget shortfall in 2020 and beyond, police and fire contracts yet to be negotiated that will include tens of millions of dollars in retroactive pay increases dating back to June 30, 2017, and the $1.3 billion in debt Chicago plans to issue to re-fund existing general obligation bonds through a structure known as “Sales Tax Securitization.”

That could hamstring the city’s ability to issue debt for capital projects in the 2040’s and 2050’s, the federation has warned.

Standard & Poor’s, a Wall Street credit rating agency, has raised similar red flags.

In 2011, Emanuel inherited a pension crisis and a $635 million structural deficit. His first budget closed six mental health clinics and three police stations, eliminated 1,400 police vacancies, reduced library hours, doubled water and sewer rates and raised city sticker fees as well as hiking taxes on parking and hotel stays.

Compared to that dire spending plan, the mayor’s final budget is a piece of cake.

Thanks to a $450 million windfall from the state, CPS also will be asked to reimburse the city for half the cost of the 211 Chicago Police officers assigned to public schools. That’s $16.5 million.

In addition, a $14 million corporate fund subsidy that helped CPS bankroll Safe Passage and other after-school programs this year will be cut off.

Surge pricing around Wrigley Field will be disbanded. City Clerk Anna Valencia will start selling a four-month city sticker to ease the burden on 500,000 delinquent motorists, some of whom have been driven into bankruptcy.

Emanuel’s plan to put a more intense focus on Chicago’s affordable housing crisis by resurrecting the disbanded Department of Housing will cost $4.3 million, but only $1.4 million of that is new money. Many of the department’s 85 employees will be transferred from the Department of Planning and Development.

The budget includes $113 million in “additional investments” for summer jobs, mentoring and nuts-and-bolts housekeeping services like rodent control, tree trimming and garbage cart replacement that aldermen and their constituents hold dear.

More than 22 percent of that money — $25.7 million — will help implement a consent decree outlining the terms of federal court oversight over the Chicago Police Department.

The Police Department will get 160 sworn officers and 26 additional civilians. They include $4 million for 40 new sergeants to comply with the mandated ratio of no more than 10 officers for every supervisor, $3.6 million for training, including 40 officers and 10 more sergeants; $1.57 million for 23 evidence technicians, and $284,000 to hire four more detectives to beef up the Bureau of Internal Affairs.

The monitoring team charged with riding herd over CPD under the federal consent decree gets a $2.85 million budget. That’s only for the first year of monitoring; the oversight is expected to drag on for the better part of the next decade.

Budget Director Samantha Fields and Chief Financial Officer Carole Brown have defended the longstanding practice of budgeting only for union contracts already finalized and ignoring police and fire contracts.

They have also defended the idea of creating a “Public Safety Investment Fund” with money left unspent in the 2017 budget.

But all of that only enlarges the dark cloud hanging over Emanuel’s successor.

Some day, Emanuel hopes to go down in history as the financial savior who pulled Chicago back from the brink by making the tough choices his predecessor wouldn’t so his successor won’t have to.

It’s likely to take a while before beleaguered Chicago taxpayers forget about a punishing parade of tax increases that has only begun to solve the $28 billion pension crisis.

But his feel-good final budget doesn’t, at least, add more salt to the open wound.