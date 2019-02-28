Park District trashes Supt. Kelly’s golden parachute contract

Under fire from Mayor Rahm Emanuel, the Chicago Park District and Supt. Mike Kelly “mutually decided” Thursday to trash the three-plus-year golden parachute contract awarded to Kelly just over two months ago.

Mayoral candidates were nearly universal in condemning Kelly’s contract as one of several recently given city agency chiefs that would either saddle a new mayor with Emanuel’s appointees or force beleaguered Chicago taxpayers to spend nearly $1 million to get rid of them.

Emanuel apparently wasn’t happy either.

City Hall sources said the mayor was blindsided by Kelly’s contract. His handpicked park board didn’t clear the agreement with City Hall prior to approving it in December at the final meeting headed by then-Park Board President Jesse Ruiz, who then left to join the administration of newly-elected Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

RELATED: Rahm’s agency heads could outlast him thanks to golden parachute contracts

Making matters worse was a state law passed in August that took effect Jan. 1 that would have capped Kelly’s severance payout at 20 weeks, or about 4 1/2 months of salary. Under the contract, Kelly, however, would have received nearly twice that much if he had been terminated without cause.

“The mayor is very proud of Mike Kelly and all that he and the board have accomplished, including winning the gold medal of excellence,” said a top mayoral aide, who asked to remain anonymous.

“However, the contract issue was not handled well. Mike realizes that and made the right decision to walk away from it.”

Emanuel is intensely loyal and notoriously reluctant to throw his allies and appointees under the bus.

Angry mayor

But sources said he was so angered by Kelly’s contract and the manner in which it was handled that he’s been pressuring the Park District to trash Kelly’s the agreement ever since the Chicago Sun-Times disclosed it.

On Thursday, Park District spokeswoman Michelle Lemons told the Sun-Times that the board and Kelly had “mutually decided to terminate” Kelly’s contract. That means he will not receive severance if he is let go.

Kelly could not be reached for comment.

Contacted Thursday, Ruiz defended the contract as a “common practice for CEOs” and refused to comment on the termination, saying “I’m not on the board anymore.”

But he confirmed that neither Emanuel nor the mayor’s office was consulted before the board approved the contract on Dec. 12, though he said he did consult with the Illinois Association of Park Districts.

RELATED: Candidates rip golden parachutes for agency heads

Asked whether the timing of the contract had any effect on his decision, Ruiz would only say that “assuming the severance is ever going to be utilized” was a hypothetical and might never happen if Kelly remains in the position. A new mayor or the holdover board members — who are very pleased with Kelly’s work — she inherits may decide to retain him, Ruiz said.

One of that law’s co-sponsors, State Sen. Bill Cunningham (D-Chicago) said if parks officials tried to skirt the new cap on severance “that obviously is not in keeping with the spirit of the law if they did it specifically to get it done before the law went into effect.”

The Sun-Times reported last week that in addition to the Park District, Emanuel had tied the new mayor’s hands with contracts for the heads of City Colleges, Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Housing Authority that — if all four are let go early — would cost about $820,000 plus benefits to undo.

That’s in addition to the annual salaries for their replacements.

The most egregious example was Kelly.

Unlike the others who were offered contracts when they took over their agencies, he’s been serving as superintendent without a contract since 2011.

The contract would have paid Kelly $222,000 for this year, and then increased to $230,000 in 2020.

If at least four board members voted to get rid of Kelly — as the contract requires, if he’s done nothing that merits termination — taxpayers would have owed Kelly eight months of his salary, plus health insurance for his family.

What’s more, Kelly’s contract could have rolled over an additional year if the board failed to give notice by August 2022 it planned not to renew his contract.

Ruiz said then he offered Kelly a written deal like other agency heads to make sure Kelly wasn’t replaced “cavalierly” by a mere “political supporter” of the new mayor.

The move was an apparent attempt to make certain that the $500 million Obama Presidential Center and a companion plan to merge the Jackson Park and South Shore golf courses goes smoothly long after Emanuel, the project’s No. 1 cheerleader, leaves office.

Kelly has also been the driving force behind the controversial plan that lacks both money and support to merge the Jackson Park and South Shore golf courses into a championship-caliber course.

The merger gained momentum when Obama chose Jackson Park for his presidential center, but the $30 million plan hit a fundraising snag, derailing Kelly’s plan to quickly construction.

‘Gross distortion’

In a letter released by newly-elected Park Board President Avis LaVelle, the board defended Kelly’s now-terminated contract and characterized the “golden parachute” label as a “gross distortion.”

The contract was offered to Kelly to “provide continuity and stability to the Park District on a number of important endeavors,” including pension reform, moving Park District headquarters to Brighton Park and more than $200 million in capital projects either under way or “slated for construction” over the next year, the letter states.

The letter goes on to praise Kelly for his “thoughtful, tangible approach to programming” and for riding herd over “more than $1.5 billion in capital investments” at parks across the city.

“He has done so with no assurances or guarantees when it is customary for park agency executives across Illinois to operate with employment contracts,” the letter states.