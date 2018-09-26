Chicago receives $12.5M for Midway Airport improvements

Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Chicago is receiving more than $12.5 million in federal grants for improvements at Midway International Airport. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced the funding Tuesday.

The grants will be used to improve lighting on Midway’s runways and the airfield and to replace some concrete on the terminal ramp.

Durbin says the money will help Midway make improvements to reduce flight delays for the more than 21 million passengers who travel through the airport each year. Duckworth says the grant also will support job growth in Illinois.