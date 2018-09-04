Chicagoans react to Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s decision not to run for reelection

After Mayor Rahm Emanuel dropped a bombshell Tuesday morning by announcing that he won’t seek a third term, the Sun-Times hit the street to see what Chicagoans thought of his decision. Here’s what they had to say.

Gabriel Alvarez, 26, Logan Square

“I know in his part for the time that he’s been here he’s tried to do what he could do for the city. Can’t say that I don’t like it. I haven’t seen much change at least on the crime part, with the violence. We live in Chicago, man, people die everyday here.”

Sarah Briggs, 44, South Loop

“Hurray! I am glad to see him go. When he left the White House, I knew he wasn’t a supporter of unions in the city of Chicago. I feel he supports big businesses more than he does the working class.”

Penny Fillmer, 65, South Loop

“I think two terms is enough and look forward to some fresh faces. I actually really like Emanuel, and I think he’s done a lot right. But there are so many hot-button issues that I think we need someone who listens more.”

Cordaro Gladney, 31, Pilsen; and Timothy White, 25, Englewood

Gladney: “I think he should run [again], because he was actually doing his job. I like him, he rocks. He actually works for Chicago. I take my hat off to him. I ain’t ready for nobody else.”

White: “I think it is time to try something new. I don’t mind, because something new is always good. I’m all ready for someone else.”

Diana Grossman, 51, Lincoln Square

“I’m completely happy that he’s not seeking reelection. I’m tired of property taxes increasing all the time. Everyone’s tired. This is not New York City. This is Chicago. I feel like the lower middle class people and the starving artists are constantly being pressured and pushed away.”

Sean Holley, 32, Chatham

“I kind of liked Rahm Emanuel just because Obama endorsed him. But I feel like he hasn’t really done anything for the city that benefits black people. So the fact that he is not taking a third term is OK with me.”

Monette McLin, 35, Rogers Park

“I really thought he was one of those ‘hold on and not let go’ kind of guys. There are some times that he has made me angry, here and there. I wouldn’t say he has done an awful job, but I am ready to see something different.”

Kenneth Romandine, 50, Near West Side

“I think the competition has changed and he has not produced what he promised to do. He keeps saying he is going to do more for lower income, the minority races, and I don’t think he’s coming through. And the schools, he has really let the schools down as far as I’m concerned.”

Lacey Stewart, 21, Gresham

“Even though I am nervous about who our next mayor will be, I think that with him shutting down the schools on the South Side and him focusing mainly on the North Side, and honestly the white neighborhoods instead of the black and brown neighborhoods, I think it is an amazing thing that he is finally leaving.”

Interviews compiled by Carlos Ballesteros, Manny Ramos, Maria de la Guardia and Eliza Davidson.

