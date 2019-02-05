Rahm slams Joe Ricketts over ‘ignorance and intolerance’ of leaked racist emails

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and his daughter Ilana at the 2015 Cubs opening day. | James Foster for The Sun-Times

The Chicago Cubs have had their share of fights with City Hall over plans for Wrigley Field and their impact on the surrounding neighborhood.

This latest fight is different.

The website SplinterNews.com on Monday posted more emails from TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts, who also is the patriarch of the family that owns the Cubs.

In the emails, there are racist jokes and conspiracy theories the elder Ricketts espoused or shared. They also show Ricketts actively helped spread the false “birther” conspiracy about former President Barack Obama — and another shared email suggested Obama was once a sex worker, had made money smuggling heroin, didn’t attend Columbia University, “lied his way into Harvard” and bought a “fake diploma.”

Mayor Rahm Emanuel shared his own opinion on the matter Tuesday morning.

“Joe Ricketts once said that I do not share his values. Truer words were never spoken,” Emanuel said in a written statement.

“The ignorance and intolerance he has espoused are not welcome in Chicago. Those are not the values I learned from my parents, and those are not the values Amy and I have instilled in our children. Joe Ricketts should consider himself lucky he has never met my mother. She would teach him a lesson. I am proud not to share his bigoted opinions. Hate has no home in Chicago.”

Ricketts and sons Pete Ricketts and Todd Ricketts have been active in conservative politics. Pete Ricketts, is the Republican governor of Nebraska and Todd Ricketts is leading the fundraising efforts to re-elect President Donald Trump.

Ricketts also in an email shared his belief that, “Islam is a cult and not a religion. Christianity and Judaism are based on love, whereas Islam is based on ‘kill the infidel,’ a thing of evil.”

The elder Ricketts had issued his own statement later Monday:

“I deeply regret and apologize for some of the exchanges I had in my emails,” Joe Ricketts said in a statement provided to the Sun-Times and other news outlets. ‘‘Sometimes I received emails that I should have condemned. Other times I’ve said things that don’t reflect my value system. I strongly believe that bigoted ideas are wrong.’’