Rahm Emanuel takes the gloves off against possible challenger Paul Vallas

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Friday branded former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas “the architect of kicking the can down the road” and said the city is not going back to those bad old days.

“This is a person who is the architect of kicking the can down the road — from skipping pension payments, eliminating direct-line revenue support for teachers pensions to Chicago’s corporate account . . . It took the city seven long, hard years to fix what he broke,” Emanuel said.

“We’re not going back. It’s not gonna be back to the future . . . Since this is the day, we’re not gonna have Ground Hog Day again here in Chicago. It’s not gonna happen.”

Vallas could not be reached for comment.

Earlier this week, Vallas accused the mayor of “punting” Chicago’s $36 billion pension crisis during his first term in office, making the problem infinitely worse.

“You had Quinn as governor for four years. You had a veto-proof House and Senate. You could have addressed the pension issue. You could have addressed school funding reform. You could have passed a permanent increase in the income tax,” Vallas said.

“They punted for four years and, after the election, suddenly the sword of Damocles comes crashing down. What’s gonna happen in the next four years? The long-term structural problems . . . have not yet been addressed. They’re talking about major post-election tax increases . . . Who are you gonna trust to navigate the city through those troubled financial waters?”

Vallas also questioned whether Chicago has the “financial infrastructure to sustain” Emanuel’s two-year police hiring surge. He noted that rookie salaries are low, but rise fast.

“You go out and hire [970] police. But what happens after the election when the city’s financial crisis continues? Do you begin not filling the police vacancies? . . . Those shell games have been raised before. Approaching election, you fill vacancies. After the election, you don’t fill vacancies,” he said.

Vallas’ broadside took aim at what Emanuel views as his greatest strength.

The mayor points with pride to the progress he has made in solving reforming school funding and identifying dedicated funding sources for all four city employee pension funds.

That’s apparently Emanuel was so loaded for bear on Friday — so much so that he broke with his longstanding tradition of ignoring potential challengers.

“It has been a long hard effort by all of us in the city to fix what he left behind — from teachers pensions that were underfunded, to payments that never were made, to eliminating the actual funds that used to be dedicated specifically to teachers pensions, to what happened at the Chicago budget . . . designed to literally kick the can down the road for somebody else to fix the problem they left behind,” the mayor said.

“The good news is, today we’re on a lot stabler and firmer ground. But it took a lot of work to fix a problem that used to haunt Chicago’s economic future.”

The mayor walked away when asked to comment on Vallas’ charge that he “punted” the pension crisis into his second term.

Vallas served as revenue director and budget director under former Mayor Richard M. Daley before being dispatched to the Chicago Public Schools as CEO after the Illinois General Assembly gave Daley control over CPS.

Those were the days when the four city employee pension funds were so flush with cash, Daley actually skipped payments with union approval and used the money to bankroll a pre-election tax hike and capital improvements.

Attempting to portray Vallas as the “architect” of the pension crisis without also blaming Daley, Emanuel’s predecessor and political mentor, is virtually impossible to do.

But Emanuel signaled Friday that he intends to try. That’s an apparent sign of how seriously he takes a potential challenge from Vallas.