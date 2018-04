Rail line repairs to close portion of Route 25 in Aurora Wednesday

Scheduled repairs to a section of rail line Wednesday morning will close a portion of Route 25 in west suburban Aurora.

Route 25 will be closed to traffic just north of Illinois Avenue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for repairs to a section of a BNSF Railway rail line that crosses the roadway, according to a statement from the city of Aurora.

Drivers should follow posted detours, the statement said.