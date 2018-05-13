Rain picks up again Sunday night, severe thunderstorms possible

Chicagoans can expect a break from the rain Sunday, but should prepare for possible severe thunderstorms overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

The Cook County area is forecast to remain foggy until the late morning Sunday. Skies will stay overcast and the high will be 57 degrees, the weather service said.

Showers and thunderstorms will being again Sunday night and should last into the Monday morning commute. Precipitation overnight could reach about half an inch.

The daytime reprieve from rainfall should repeat Monday, but another round of thunderstorms is expected to roll in overnight then. The high Monday is forecast to be 68 degrees.

Rain ending this morning, but expect another round of storms overnight. Some strong to severe. #inwx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/kGC7FQuy9B — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 13, 2018

A little over a one-third inch of rain was clocked in overnight Saturday at Midway and O’Hare airports, according to the weather service.

Rain Saturday brought clouds as low as 400 feet to the downtown area. The cloudy coverage cleared by the early evening to reveal the top of the skyline.