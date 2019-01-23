Rain, snow will make for messy morning commute: weather service

A woman jogs with her dog on Saturday morning in a snowstorm. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A mix of snow and rain will make for hazardous driving conditions Wednesday morning in the Chicago area, the National Weather Service is warning.

Rain will change into snow as temperatures quickly fall across northern Illinois, the weather service said. A winter weather advisory is in place until noon Wednesday.

Less than an inch of slushy snow is expected to fall, but that forecast is greater for the northern suburbs. The worst driving conditions are expected northwest of Interstate 55.

The weather service urged drivers to allow for extra travel time, especially across the north and western parts of the Chicago area.

Temperatures Wednesday will quickly fall from the 30s in the morning to below freezing in the afternoon, the weather service said.

A bitterly cold Arctic air mass will arrive behind a strong cold front on Thursday, according to the weather service. Friday could see below-zero temperatures, with a wind chill of 20 to 30 degrees below zero.