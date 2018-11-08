Chicago protest seeks to protect Mueller probe after Trump fires Sessions

Thousands of demonstrators hit downtown Chicago streets Thursday evening to protest President Donald Trump’s apparent attempt to obstruct Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin was among the half-dozen speakers at a rally in Federal Plaza who criticized the firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions the day after Democrats regained control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.

State Sen. Daniel Biss joined in the chorus of anger, calling Sessions’ replacement, Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, unfit to oversee the special counsel’s probe.

Whitaker, who served as Sessions’ chief of staff, has previously said the Mueller investigation overstepped its bounds, and that there was “no collusion” between then-candidate Trump’s campaign and the Russian government.

More than a half-hour after the rally began, the group of about 2,000 protestors marched to Trump International Hotel and Tower.

Several downtown streets were shut down until about 6:20 p.m. as Chicago police escorted the march through the Loop.

The Chicago protest joined others in cities across the nation protesting Trump’s action this week.