Ramadan: Things to know about the Muslim holy month

Many Muslims in the Chicago area — along with millions of other Muslims around the world — will begin observing Ramadan on Sunday evening. Ramadan is considered the holiest month of the year for Muslims and the fasting during this period is one of the five pillars of Islam. Perhaps you knew that your Muslim neighbors or co-workers fast during Ramadan. But are they not drinking water either?

Answers to some of common questions about this holiday:

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar in which Muslims around the world fast from sunrise to sunset. For Muslims, this holy month marks the year the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad and they try to get closer to God through fasting and extra prayers. Many Muslims also take the time this month to distribute their obligatory annual zakat – alms-giving – for the poor and needy. Customarily, Muslims give away 2.5% of their possessions/savings.

Is it required for everyone to fast?

Fasting is required for all Muslims who have hit puberty. Exceptions are made for pregnant, menstruating or nursing women, people who are sick or have a chronic illness, those who are traveling, and seniors too weak to fast. For people who are traveling or temporarily ill, they must make up their fast after Ramadan is over. Those who cannot fast must feed the needy for each day they miss. Children are not required to fast but sometimes fast a portion of the day to prepare for when they can fast and are encouraged to fast full days if it doesn’t affect their health.

Water, too?

That’s probably the question most fasting Muslims are asked every year. The answer is, yes, water too. Muslims who are observing Ramadan aren’t eating or DRINKING anything from sunrise to sunset (They are also abstaining from smoking, sex, etc. during those hours).

What do you do during the days in Ramadan?

During Ramadan, Muslims continue their days as normal without eating; this includes going to school and work. They also are encouraged to engage in religious acts, like reading or listening to recitations of the Quran; praying on time throughout the day; performing what’s known as dhikr, short phrases recited repeatedly in remembrance of God; volunteering or donating to the needy and other acts that bring a person closer to God. After breaking fast in the evening, many Muslims go to the mosque to pray Taraweeh, a special prayer that is only performed during Ramadan and involves reciting the entire Quran over a period of 30 days.

Why is Ramadan held during a different time every year?

The Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar, so Ramadan is 10 or 11 days earlier than the previous year.

Do people lose weight during Ramadan?

Some might lose a little weight, but most Muslims will tell you no. Muslims traditionally break their fasts with a date — per tradition of the prophet. The meal breaking the fast is called the iftar. Often, Muslims get together to break their fasts at iftar gatherings. The predawn meal Muslims eat is called suhoor.

What happens at the end of Ramadan?

The end of Ramadan culminates with the holiday known as Eid-ul-Fitr. It is a three-day celebration that begins in the morning with an Eid prayer and followed up with sharing festive meals with families and friends the rest of the day. This holiday is spent visiting family and friends or paying respects to the dead. Children traditionally receive money or gifts, these are called Eidiyahs or Eidi . Muslims also continue to donate to charity on Eid.

Are there greetings I can say to a Muslim for Ramadan?

Yes! You can say “Ramadan Kareem” or “Ramadan Mubarak” to a Muslim, which means “May Ramadan be generous to you” or “Happy Ramadan.” During Eid, you can greet a Muslims with “Eid Mubarak” or “Eid Sayeed,” meaning “Blessed Eid” or “Happy Eid.”

Some information was provided by the Chicago office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations